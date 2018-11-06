Gambia: Banjul North NAM Continues to Meet Gambians On His European Tour

Friday, 2 November, 2018 - The National Assembly Member for Banjul North Constituency Ousman Sillah, Thursday November 1 2018, continue to meet Gambians and friends of the Gambia, on his European tour.

Ousman Sillah, visited the Milan Central Train Station to meet with Gambian migrants and discuss with them issues pertaining to their welfare.

Ousman Sillah, meeting with Gambians in Milan on 3 November 2018

According to the Banjul North NAM, he found more than fifty young Gambians hanging out in the open cold weather, at the Train Station and described the situation he found them as pathetic and an emergency that requires urgent attention.

In his discussion with them, "it was revealed that some of them do not have shelter and that the support they used to get from the State, has been stopped by the new Italian Government," he said.

The Banjul North NAM is scheduled to have a meeting with the larger Gambian community on Saturday November 3, 2018, at Cascina Casottello, Via Fabio Massimo 19 in Milano.

On Sunday November 4, November 2018, Sillah will be meeting with different non-governmental organizations dealing with migration and medical emergencies at Bloom in Via Curiel 39 Mezzago MB, between 5pm - 8pm.