5 November 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Senegal: President Adama Barrow Attends 5th Dakar International Forum On Peace and Security

State House, Banjul, 4th November 2018 - The public is hereby informed that the President of the Republic of The Gambia, His Excellency, Adama Barrow, will travel to Dakar, Senegal, on Sunday, 4th November 2018, to attend the 5th Dakar International Forum on Peace and Security. The forum will bring together Heads of State, government representatives, experts, and partners on peace and security.

The theme of the forum is "Peace and Security in Africa: Stakes of Sustainable Stability and Development."

The two-day forum will discuss emerging security challenges and strategic issues in Africa, new approaches to defense, security and development policies as well as African partnership with relevant organisations on building peace and security in the region.

The President will leave Banjul International Airport at 7:00 PM. Those invited to see him off are requested to be at the airport at least half-an-hour before departure.

Press Release, Office of the President

