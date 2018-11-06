Sierra Leone: Bollore Donate Over Le15m Worth of Building Materials to Sea Side Community

Bollore Transport and Logistics Manager Bertrand Kerguelen, flanked by community members of the sea Side community during the donation

Bollore Transport and logistics, which controls the Freetown Terminal at the Queen Elizabeth II quay, Friday, 2nd November, donated over fifteen million Leones worth of building materials to the sea side community for the construction of a mosque.

Speaking during the handing over of the donated items, Chairman of Sea Side Community, Lamin Koroma, said when he took up office in 2017 he promised the people that he would bring development to their door step, stating that Friday was testament of what the promised his people.

"I approached Bollore Company to help my community as we wanted to build a mosque, I presented the proposal to them and today they have donated to us building materials worth over fifteen million Leones to help us," he said, adding that he was very grateful to the company for helping them even though it's not part of their thematic goal to building mosques.

He expressed thanks and appreciation to the Sea Side Community, but urged residents to support him in his developmental drive and to also support the company.

On his part, Imam of Masjeed Raheem, Sheik Alhaji Muctarr Renner thanked the chairman for his swift intervention and blessed Bollore Transport and Logistics for their kind gesture in supporting their building project.

Imam Renner encouraged other people to help his community, especially the building project, and also urged them to work together for the betterment of the Sea Side Community.

Bollore Transport and Logistics Manager Bertrand Kerguelen said he met the Sea Side Community chairman, who presented a proposal to help his community construct their mosque, adding that after several months the company decided to help in the construction of the mosque.

Kerguelen said the donated items include 200 bags of cement and one ton of iron rods.

The Bollore manger further that said they have been helping residents in their area of operation since they commenced operation in the country, adding that everyone was free to come to the company to ask for help, but they should come with serious proposals that will benefit the people.

"Don't come to me for money, if you come to me my door will be closed. But if you come to me for development to help the community, my door will always be open,"he said.

Bollore Transport and Logistics is a renowned port handler in Sierra Leone with branches across the globe, at the Queen Elizabeth II Quay in Freetown.