5 November 2018

Government of Ghana (Accra)

Ghana: Oppong Nkrumah Approved As Information Minister

Parliament has, by consensus, approved the nomination of Mr. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah as Minister designate for Information.

The Chairman of the Appointments Committee of Parliament and First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei-Owusu, moved the motion for the approval saying that the "Committee believes the nominee is competent for the position assigned to him and that he will deliver."

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, 36, who is also the Member of Parliament for Ofoase Ayirebi, during his vetting, spent more than three hours responding to questions on his work at Multimedia Limited, managing his new position as the youngest Minister of State in the current Government, re-tooling of State Media Houses, the need for state-owned media and enhancing the capacity of the Media.

He also responded to questions in relation to plans for Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) and Ghana Television (GTV), enforcing broadcasting standards, remuneration of journalists for the services they provide, roles of Public Relation Officers in government setup and getting government policies to the grassroots.

The House also approved the nominations of Cynthia Morrison as Minister designate for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Evans Bobie Opoku as Minister designate for Brong Ahafo Region, Paulina Tangoba Abayge as Minister designate for Upper East Region, Samuel Nuertey Ayertey as Deputy Minister for Easter Region and Martin Oti Gyarko as Deputy Minister for Brong Ahafo Region.

Both the Majority and Minority lauded the nominees and urged them to work hard in order to meet the legitimate expectations of the President.

They asserted that there was no doubt that the nominees will do a 'good job'.

