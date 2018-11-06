Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Swears in 6 New Ministers

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has sworn into office six Ministers with a call on them to work together to deliver on the things his administration promised Ghanaians that got them to vote them into power.

He said though his government had delivered on some of its promises, there were still others to go, and, "if we all continue to work hard and keep our eyes on the ball", his administration would be able to give a good account of its stewardship.

They are Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Gender and Social Protection Minister Cynthia Morrison, Brong Ahafo Regional Minister Evans Opoku Bobie and Upper East Regional Minister Paulina Abayahe.

The rest are Deputy Eastern Regional Minister Samuel Nuetey Ayertey and the Deputy Brong Ahafo Minister Martin Oti Gyarko.

All the nominations were approved by Parliament on Thursday, November 1, 2018.

President Akufo-Addo urged them to stay focused and strive to make his administration bring development to the people amidst the many challenges they will encounter, including their detractors.

Though they were joining his administration half-way through its term, he urged them to integrate speedily and cooperate with other appointees to enable the government to deliver on its policies and programmes.

The President reminded the new ministers not to compete with their colleague Ministers since they were not in competition, but tasked them to work together to deliver on the things his administration promised the Ghanaian people that got them to vote them into power.

President Akufo-Addo commended the new ministers for their proven mettle and told them that, they were deserving of their appointments.

He indicated that the 2019 budget, soon to be presented to Parliament, will consolidate the efforts his government had made over the past 20 months and also reflect the hopes and aspirations of Ghanaians.

President AKufo-Addo said though his administration inherited an ailing economy, it had prudently put the country's economy back on track to progress.

He said God had endowed Ghana with everything that should make it economically viable and prosperous, for her citizens (Ghanaians) to leave better and prosperous lives.

"If we put things together properly, we should be a wealthy and developed nation that is the vision that is animating me" he said.

The President was optimistic that the 2019 budget, will whip up public confidence in the government and a hopeful future.

On behalf of the Ministers, Mr Oppong Nkrumah thanked the President for the confidence reposed in them. He assured that they would work hard to meet the expectations of the government and Ghanaians.