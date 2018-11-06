5 November 2018

Government of Ghana (Accra)

Ghana: Prince Charles and Wife Visits Ghana

By Rex Mainoo Yeboah And Patience Lartey

The Prince of Wales, Prince Charles has held talks with President Akufo-Addo on trade and investments between Ghana and the United Kingdom (UK).

At the moment United Kingdom is currently Ghana's fifth trading partner.

The talks took place when Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla currently on a four-day visit to Ghana called on President Akufo Addo at the seat of the government, Jubilee House in Accra.

The Royal couple are in Ghana as part of a week's tour of West Africa that had already taken them to Gambia.

They were on Friday met on arrival at the Kotoka International Airport by the Speaker of Parliament, Mr. Mike Aaron Oquaye and his wife. They then moved to the Jubilee House where Prince Charles inspected a guard of Honour mounted by the Ghana Army and took the National salute.

Today Prince Charles will address a public lecture at the Accra International Conference Centre before visiting the Jamestown quarters of Accra later in the day.

Prince Charles is programmed to attend a State Banquet in his honour at the Jubilee House this evening.

The couple are scheduled to leave Ghana for the United Kingdom tomorrow.

