Morocco: Ali Skalli Houssaini, Author of Morocco's National Anthem Dies

Rabat — Ali Skalli Houssaini, poet and author of the lyrics of Morocco's national anthem, died Monday in Rabat at the age of 86, according to his family.

Born in Fez in 1932, the deceased, who is also the author of many works, had won the Moroccan Grand Prix in 1982 and received the international prize of King Faisal of Saudi Arabia for children's literature in 1992.

He had obtained a bachelor's degree in literature from Al Quaraouiyine University before starting a teaching career there.

The funeral will take place on Tuesday at the Chouhada cemetery in Rabat after Asr prayer.