South Africa: Sensational Mutizwa Strike Voted SA Goal of the Month

Johannesburg — ZIMBABWEAN forward Knox Mutizwa has won the Absa Premiership Goal of the Month (August) accolade following his stunning effort for Golden Arrows on the opening day of the 2018/19 season.

Members of the public voted the well-executed bicycle kick goal as the stand-out goal for the month.

Mutizwa scored the final goal in a 2-0 victory over KwaZulu Natal neighbours Maritzburg United.

The 75th minute effort at the Harry Gwala Stadium was selected from a shortlist of ten contenders out of an initial 70 goals for August.

Other contenders included Bidvest Wits' Deon Hotto's cracking strike against Kaizer Chiefs, Ronald Putche's volley in Cape Town City's win over SuperSport United and Joseph Mhlongo's superb long-range effort for Black Leopards against Orlando Pirates.

Mutizwa becomes the third Arrows player to win the Goal of the Month award in the past two Absa Premiership seasons following in the footsteps of Lerato Lamola and Siphelele Magubane.

Mutizwa's goal is automatically a contender for Goal of the Season.

The former Zimbabwe Golden Boot winner has been a revelation since joining Arrows from Bidvest Wits in 2017.