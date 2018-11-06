6 November 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Anderson, Federer Set for London Rematch At ATP Finals

South African tennis star Kevin Anderson has been drawn in the same group as Swiss great Roger Federer for the ATP Finals in London.

The draw for the prestigious eight-man event was made on Monday night.

Federer, a six-time former champion of the event, heads Group Lleyton Hewitt which also features Anderson, Austria's Dominic Thiem and Japan's Kei Nishikori.

Anderson boasts a 1-4 losing head-to-head record against Federer, but beat the 20-time Grand Slam winner in their last encounter at Wimbledon this year, when the South African came back from two sets down to win 13-11 in the final set of their quarter-final clash.

World No 1 and five-time former champion Novak Djokovic leads Group Guga Kuerten alongside Germany's Alexander Zverev, Croatia's Marin Cilic and America's John Isner.

South Africa also has a representative in the doubles, with Raven Klaassen and his New Zealand partner the sixth seeds.

The ATP Finals at London's O2 Arena is scheduled for November 11-18.

Groups:

Singles - Group Guga Kuerten

(1) Novak Djokovic (SRB)

(3) Alexander Zverev (GER)

(5) Marin Cilic (CRO)

(8) John Isner (USA)

Singles - Group Lleyton Hewitt

(2) Roger Federer (SUI)

(4) Kevin Anderson (RSA)

(6) Dominic Thiem (AUT)

(7) Kei Nishikori (JPN)

Doubles - Group Knowles/Nestor

(1) Oliver Marach (AUT)/Mate Pavic (CRO)

(3) Lukasz Kubot (POL)/Marcelo Melo (BRA)

(5) Mike Bryan (USA)/Jack Sock (USA)

(8) Pierre-Hugues Herbert (FRA)/Nicolas Mahut (FRA)

Doubles - Group Llodra/Santoro

(2) Juan Sebastian Cabal (COL)/Robert Farah (COL)

(4) Jamie Murray (GBR)/Bruno Soares (BRA)

(6) Raven Klaasen (RSA) /Michael Venus (NZL)

(7) Nikola Mektic (CRO)/Alexander Peya (AUT)

*Note: The groups are named after former champions of the event

South Africa

