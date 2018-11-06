Ghana: Jirapa NPP Executives Disregard Petition Against MCE

The Jirapa Constituency Executives of the Upper West Region have disregarded a petition by some Assembly members for the removal of the Municipal Chief Executive, Christine Bonbanye-Amadu.

According to the them, the petitioners are acting on their own parochial and selfish interest which have generated out of hatred and an agenda set to mare the reputation of the Municipal Chief Executive.

They lamented that the continuous agitations of Jirapa youth towards appointees to the seat of government in the municipality are becoming a nuisance for development of the area.

Augustine Tengani, Financial Secretary and spokesperson for the executives pointed out that since the beginning of this year, a number of attempts have been made by a group of assembly members to impeach Madam Christine Bonbanye-Amadu. They raised a number of issues calling on the mandate and necessary agencies to investigate corrupt practices of the Jirapa assembly.

"The Jirapa Municipal Chief Executive has been vindicated after the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) and internal auditors' investigations, it is an ill intention by the group of assembly members to slow development and make the government unpopular in Jirapa," he bemoaned.

However, he urged the president "not to give credence to such trumpeting noise as it is a calculated attempt to disrupt government's developmental agenda in the municipality." -ghanaweb.com