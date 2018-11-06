6 November 2018

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: Jirapa NPP Executives Disregard Petition Against MCE

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Jirapa Constituency Executives of the Upper West Region have disregarded a petition by some Assembly members for the removal of the Municipal Chief Executive, Christine Bonbanye-Amadu.

According to the them, the petitioners are acting on their own parochial and selfish interest which have generated out of hatred and an agenda set to mare the reputation of the Municipal Chief Executive.

They lamented that the continuous agitations of Jirapa youth towards appointees to the seat of government in the municipality are becoming a nuisance for development of the area.

Augustine Tengani, Financial Secretary and spokesperson for the executives pointed out that since the beginning of this year, a number of attempts have been made by a group of assembly members to impeach Madam Christine Bonbanye-Amadu. They raised a number of issues calling on the mandate and necessary agencies to investigate corrupt practices of the Jirapa assembly.

"The Jirapa Municipal Chief Executive has been vindicated after the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) and internal auditors' investigations, it is an ill intention by the group of assembly members to slow development and make the government unpopular in Jirapa," he bemoaned.

However, he urged the president "not to give credence to such trumpeting noise as it is a calculated attempt to disrupt government's developmental agenda in the municipality." -ghanaweb.com

Ghana

Hayford - Zambia Defeat a Lesson for Black Queens

Head Coach of the Black Queens Bashir Hayford says Saturday's international friendly against the Shepolopolo of Zambia… Read more »

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.