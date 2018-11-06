Ghana: Students Cautioned On Indecent Dressing On Campus

The Principal of the Methodist University College, Professor Akwasi Asabere-Ameyaw, has cautioned students on indecent dressing on campus.

He said the University was a faith-based Christian institution and would no longer tolerate such immoral attires to lectures.

"We will not encourage tight-fitting and transparent dresses, sleeveless tops and dresses that have bare backs exposing your breasts or belly all skirts and straight dress must fall well below the knees while gentleman trousers or shorts must be above the buttocks or waist level," he cautioned.

Professor Asabere-Ameyaw, who cautioned at the 19th matriculation ceremony, where 586 fresh students were admitted to pursue various programmes at the university, added that "wearing of tattered trousers and shorts, in the name of fashion will not be permitted in any of the campuses.

"The mission of the university, to ensure all-round development of students mentally, physically and spiritually on the basis of Christian principle, has made provision with academic schedules for worship services every Wednesday, hence all students are required to take the University Required Courses (URCs)," he noted.

He mentioned Ethics, Communication Skills and Contemporary Issues, as part of the URCs where students were required to pass each at a grade not lower than a "C" and has Academic Support Service Unit responsible for handling compliants of students.

"There is a student handbook where the university has documented the rules and regulations that govern your stay as students of the university," he said.

The Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church, Ghana, Most Reverend Dr Paul K. Boafo, challenged the students, staff, management and the Governing Council of the university to work harder to enable the university to acquire a Presidential Charter.

"Granting a presidential charter does not come on a silver platter, but dint of hard work, dedication and commitment to achieving excellent results and ensuring the highest quality in all academics," he observed.