Ghana: Eti Holds Graduation

The Entrepreneurship Training Institute (ETI) has held its eighth graduation ceremony in Accra.

In all, a total of 418 students made up of 55 from the Business School with BSC Entrepreneurship, 363 from the Education School including 247 from the Regional Programme graduated while 280 fresh students matriculated to pursue various programmes offered by the university.

The event was on the theme: 'Growing Ghana's Economy: The role of Entrepreneurs.'

A former economics lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr. Kwadwo Adjei Tutu said students had key role to play as entrepreneurs and they needed a good environment to thrive.

According to him, there was the need for students to set up their own businesses than waiting to be employed by government institutions saying "the more they produce and set up new ventures, the better for the country's economy.

"You must create businesses that will help the economy to grow, increase government expenditure, improve and lower the interest rate thereby making the country a better place to live.

Reverend Professor Benjamin Abotchie Ntreh, the Chairman of the University's council, observed that the economy had witnessed some steady growth and expansion but unemployment was also high.

He said it was imperative for a consistent and deliberate effort aimed at empowering individuals with requisite knowledge and skills to create jobs and called on the government and other stakeholders to provide enabling environment for institutions such as ETI to train entrepreneurs to reduce unemployment.

Prof. Ntreh stressed that the institute's aim was to train adequate number of entrepreneurs to lead the country's developmental agenda in transforming the economy and urged the grandaunts to brace themselves for challenges in the corporate world, be encouraged, patient and exercise restraint.

"Your chosen programme is such that you deal with people, require a lot of patience, remember is no short cut in life, you are admonished to be guided by life principles and virtues such as patience, excellence, truth and integrity.

"Be wise and smart in carrying out activities and fresh students should take advantage of every opportunity provided by the institute during your stay on campus," Prof Ntreh advised.