Ghana: Don't Underrate Technical, Vocational Education - - Bosuo Norman

Dr Maame Yaa Bosuo Norman, a Chemical Engineer and Lecturer at the Fox Valley Technical College, Wisconsin, USA, has bemoaned the situation where a section of the society rated technical and vocational courses as second class and making it difficult for such institutions to make impact on the citizenry.

"Technical and vocational training provides several avenues to develop as well as raise job creators and entrepreneurs rather than job seekers and must be given serious attention," she observed.

Dr Bosuo Norman was delivering the keynote address on Saturday to mark its 91st Speech and Prize Giving Day of Achimota Senior High School on the theme; "Quality Secondary, Technical and Vocational Education, a catalyst for national development."

Dr Bosuo Norman highlighted the significance of technical and vocational training in providing jobs and promoting socio-economic growth and was time stakeholders revised various school curricula to holistically prepare students to fit into any sector they desired.

The Old Achimotan and Co-President of the 93 North Carolina Year Group, called for adoption of innovative approaches in teaching of technical and vocational courses to enable students to better deliver on the job and help solve some of the country's challenges.

Dr Bosuo Norman believed that the existence of strong guidance and counseling units in senior high schools across the country was most critical to shape and equip students with needed skills and knowledge to chart their career paths particularly in the technical and vocational areas.

Delivering a report on the school's progress in the year under review, the Headmistress, Mrs Joyce Rhodaline Addo said about 70 per cent out of the 570 students presented for the 2018 West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE) scored A's in all subjects.

She pointed out that Achimota like other second cycle institutions was implementing the double-track system hence the need for expansion on infrastructure to accommodate the high number of students.

About One hundred and forty-one deserving students and staff were awarded for academic excellence and dedicated service to the school.

Ms Eliana Efa was adjudged the overall best 2018 WASSCE student, having attained the overall best science results in the 2018 WASSCE, overall best WASSCE female Chemistry student and the best final year student in science.

The Achimotan award was won by Master Thomas Kwame Brenya whilst Mr Emmanuel Essuman came out tops as the teacher of the year with Mr Robert Boafo declared as the best worker.