Ghana/Cameroon: Black Maidens to Face Cameroon Today

The national U-17 female team, the Black Maidens will this afternoon take on fellow World Cup participants, Cadet Lionesses of Cameroon in a final warm-up game at the Sorocaba City Stadium in the State of Sao Paulo, Brazil.

The game will afford Coach Evans Adotey the final opportunity to test his side's battle readiness ahead of the tournament opener on November 13 against Uruguay.

According to him, the game will give his side the chance to rehearse a few game plans for the tournament and Cameroon will provide a good opportunity for that.

"We have been playing low profile matches over the past three months but this game would be a high profile game to give us an idea of what to expect at the upcoming tournament."

Cameroon has been on tour in the South American country over the past two weeks. They lost 0-6 in one of their many test games against Brazil.

This, Coach Adotey believes, will put the Cadet Lionesses in a good shape to offer them the much needed test.

"The Cameroon game will be the only high profile game for us and we would make the most of the opportunity to prepare for the opening game."

On the weather conditions, Coach Adotey hoped the girls will be accustomed to the Uruguayan weather which is similar to the Brazilian weather.

The Black Maidens recorded a 4-0 win over America FC, a Brazilian local female club side on Saturday as part of preparations for the tournament.

Ghana would fly out on Thursday, November 8 to Montevideo, Uruguay where they will play their group matches.

Aside Uruguay, the Maidens will also face Finland on November 16 and then New Zealand on November 20.

