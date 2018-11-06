Ghana: Businessman in Trouble for Receiving Stolen Car From Armed Robber

A 46-year-old businessman was granted GH¢78,000.00 bail with two sureties by the Accra Circuit Court "4" yesterday for receiving a stolen car from an alleged armed robber.

The accused, Mr. Abdulai Yahaya, denied any wrong doing when his charge or offence of dishonestly receiving was read to him by the court clerk.

But the person who committed the crime (robbery), Mr. Latif Alhassan, a scrap dealer, was remanded in police custody by Mrs. Ruby Naa Aryittey until November 21, 2018, for continuation.

Latif Alhassan, pleaded not guilty to three charges of conspiracy, robbery and causing harm.

He allegedly attacked Mr. Michael Aryee Aryitey, a businessman, at gun point, at HFC Estate, Baatsona Community 18, in the Greater Accra Region, at about 4.00 am on June 11, 2018.

The accused and other three robbers, currently on the run, forcibly collected money and items from the victim.

They are a Toyota Corolla Saloon car valued GH¢78,000, cash of GH¢ 36,200.00, a Samsung S8 Plus valued GH¢3,200.00, two HP Laptops valued GH¢2,600.00 one HTC iPhone valued GH¢1,200.00, a Citizen watch valued GH¢1,800.00, a gold watch valued GH¢500.00, an Infinix mobile phone valued GH¢500.00, and three Nokia phones also valued GH¢350.00.

Inspector Samuel Ahiabor told the court that that the robbers shot Mr. Ezekiel Wilson, a tenant in Mr. Aryitey's house on his left arm with a foreign pistol and the bullet penetrated his left ribs.

He said that Latif Alhassan and his other three colleagues or accomplices packed the items into Mr. Aryitey's car and escaped.

Inspector Ahiabor said that Latif Alhassan drove the car to the house of Abdulai Yahaya at Adjei Kojo near Ashaiman and gave it to him to buy.

"The complainant's (Mr. Ezekiel) wife who the robbers had left, untied him and they both rushed to the Community 18 Police Station and lodged a complaint and went to a medical facility at Sakumono for treatment," the court heard.

The prosecutor said that on June 6, 2018, at about 5:00 am, the police arrested Abdulai Yahaya at his house at Adjei Kojo.

Abdulai Yahaya admitted in his cautioned statement that Latif Alhassan brought the car to him to buy at GH¢20,000.00, but he kept it for two days before moving it to his brother's house and Latif Alhassan later came for it.

Inspector Ahiabor told the court that the Somanya Police arrested Latif Alhassan on September 9, 2018, at Ashaiman in connection with another car stealing case.

Latif Alhassan was put before the Krobo-Odumasi Circuit Court, which remanded him and later handed him over to the Greater Accra Regional Criminal Investigations Department (CID) for further investigations.

He said that though Latif had admitted committing the offence with the other accomplices, he refused to take the police to where he had hidden the car.