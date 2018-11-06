Zimbabwe: November 6 - the Day Mugabe Fired Mnangagwa - Watch Khaya Moyo Presser

Photo: The Herald

Former vice president Phelekezela Mphoko, then vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa and former president Robert Mugabe (file photo).

As the country inches towards the first anniversary of the November 2017 coup which ousted then president Robert Mugabe, New Zimbabwe.com looks back at some of the momentous events leading to shock military revolt.

Having watched in fury as his wife Grace was booed at a rally in Bulawayo, Mugabe fired Mnangagwa on the 6th of November.

Then information minister Simon Khaya Moyo called a press conference in Harare to announce the decision. He refused to take questions.

Watch the press conference again;