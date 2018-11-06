Nigeria: Senators Who Will Not Return in 2019 and Why

Photo: Premium Times

The Nigerian Senate

A good number of the current members of the Senate will not be part of the ninth Senate when it is constituted next year. While some of the lawmakers are pursuing other ambitions, many lost out in their party primaries.

As things currently stand, over three dozens of lawmakers will not return to the Senate. But there is a slim possibility of one or two changes happening by November 17 deadline for the replacement of parties' candidates.

If such changes do not occur by that date, then below is a state by state list of senators who will not return to the red chamber and why.

Adamawa

Abdulaziz Nyako (APC Adamawa Central) and Ahmed Abubakar (APC, Adamawa South) are not returning to the ninth Senate.

Mr Nyako opted to contest for governorship of Adamawa state under the African Democratic Congress (ADC) while Mr Abubakar was replaced by Ahmed MoAllayidi who was unopposed at party primary.

Bayelsa

The trio of Forster Ogola, Ben Murray Bruce and Emmanuel Paulker will not be representing their constituencies when the next Senate convenes.

Forster Ogola (PDP, Bayelsa South) lost the PDP ticket to the state Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo. In the case of Bayelsa East, Ben Murray Bruce said he withdrew his ambition due to a rotational arrangement existing among the three local governments that make up the district. Emmanuel Paulker (PDP Bayelsa Central), who lost his primary, completes the list.

Benue

Former senate president, David Mark, who has been representing Benue South since 1999, contested and lost the PDP presidential primary. So he will not be returning.

Borno

Two senators, Baba Kaka Gabbai and Abubakar Kyari, will not return to the upper parliament.

While Mr Gabbai (APC, Borno Central) lost the return ticket to Governor Kashim Shettima, Mr Kyari (APC, Borno North) stepped down for a former commissioner, Umara Zulum.

Cross River

John Enoh (APC, Cross Rivers Central) emerged as APC candidate for governorship election in the state. Therefore, he will not be coming back.

Ebonyi

Sonny Ogbuoji (APC, Ebonyi South) is out of the contest to return to the Senate. He will instead contest the state governorship election under the banner of APC.

Enugu

Gilbert Nnaji (PDP, Enugu East) lost the PDP ticket to former governor, Chimaroke Nnamani, and will not return.

Ekiti

Fatima Raji Rasaki lost the primary to return to the Senate.

Gombe

Usman Nafada and Joshua Lidani are not coming back.

While Mr Nafada (PDP Gombe North) defeated 12 other aspirants to emerge winner of the PDP gubernatorial primaries, Mr Lidani lost his seat to a member of the House of Representatives, Binta Bello.

Imo

Hope Uzodinma (APC, Imo West) will not return. He defeated the governor, Rochas Okorocha's in-law, Uche Nwosu, to win the All Progressive Party's gubernatorial ticket. His counterpart from Imo East, Sam Anyanwu, will not also return. He contested and lost the governorship ticket of PDP to Emeka Ihedioha.

Kaduna

Kaduna North senator, Suleiman Hunkuyi, will not return to the Senate as he lost APC primary in the senatorial district.

Katsina

Abu Ibrahim and Umar Kurfi will not be part of the ninth senate.

The 72-year-old Mr Ibrahim (APC, Katsina South) decided not to seek re-election. Mr Kurfi, on the other hand, lost his bid to return.

Kwara

Rafiu Ibrahim and Shaaba Lafiagi will not return.

Mr Ibrahim stepped down to allow the governor, Abdulfattah Ahmed, contest in the district. Meanwhile, Mr Lafiagi (PDP, Kwara North) contested the PDP gubernatorial election and lost.

Lagos

Gbenga Ashafa lost his return bid under the APC to a member of Lagos State House of Assembly, Bayo Osinowo.

Nasarawa

Aruwa Gyunka (PDP, Nasarawa North) lost the gubernatorial primary of PDP. He is not coming back to Senate.

Niger

Sabi Aliyu Abdullahi and David Umaru are out of the race at least for now.

Both men lost their party primaries to return to the senate.

Ogun

None of the three Ogun senators will return.

Buruji Kashamu, who was expelled from the PDP, has been replaced by Bola Kalejaiye. Meanwhile, two APC senators, Lanre Tejuoso (Ogun Central) and Gbolahan Dada (Ogun West) were replaced by the governor, Ibikunle Amosun, and his chief of staff, Tolu Odebiyi, respectively.

Osun

Also in Osun, the three senators will not return to the chamber.

Senate chief whip, Olusola Adeyeye (APC, Osun Central) and Babajide Omoworare (APC, Osun East) lost the party primaries while Ademola Adeleke contested the state's governorship and lost.

Oyo

Rilwan Akanbi (APC Oyo South) lost the party primary and will not return.

Plateau

Joshua Dariye and Jeremiah Oseni are out.

Plateau Central senator, Mr Dariye, will not return to the Senate as he is currently serving a 14-year jail term for corruption during his time as governor. Mr Useni (PDP, Plateau South) won PDP governorship ticket in the state and will vie for governorship instead.

Rivers

Rivers South East senator, Magnus Abe, lost the APC gubernatorial primary in the state and will not return.

Yobe

Bukar Abba Ibrahim (APC, Yobe East) was replaced by the state governor, Ibrahim Geidam.

Zamfara

Zamfara State APC will not be fielding candidates in next year's election. INEC on October 10 said the party is ineligible to field candidates for any elective office in the 2019 general elections, for failing to meet up with the deadline for submission of candidates.

Before the INEC embargo, Ahmed Sani Yerima (APC, Zamfara West) had stepped down for Governor Abdul'azeez Yari for Zamfara West ticket while Kabiru Marafa (APC, Zamfara Central) is not returning because of his governorship ambition.