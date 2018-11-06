5 November 2018

263Chat (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Independent Report Puts Muzarabani Gas At 680 Million Barrels

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Costa Nkomo

The Australia-listed Invictus Energy company which is prospecting for oil in Muzarabani says the project has a potential to produce 3.9 trillion cubic feet (tcf) of gas and 181 million barrels of conventional gas.

Thus has been confirmed by an independent report done by Netherland, Sewell and Associates, Inc. (NSAI).

"Invictus Energy Limited ["Invictus or the Company"] is pleased to announce the findings of an independent Report complete by Netherlands Sewell and Associates Inc (NASAI) estimating substantial resource potential at its Cabora Bassa Project located in the Company's 80 percent owned and operated SG 4571 permit in Zimbabwe," reads part of the announcement.

In his comment, Invictus managing director Scott Macmillan said:

"The Independent Report by NASAI has resulted in net mean recoverable conventional potential of 680 million barrels of oil equivalent consisting of 3.1 Tcf and 145 million barrels of condensate net to Invictus. The size of the primary Upper Angwa Traget alone in Muzarabani prospect places us in Giant scale field potential."

The government has also confirmed the development saying the proceeds are estimated to give 500MW of power for 40 years and 20 years of fuel supply leaving a potential investment looming in the former Southern African economic hub.

Zimbabwe

Ex-Minister Supa Mandiwanzira Arrested

Former Information Communication Technology (ICT) Minister Supa Mandiwanzira has been arrested over a corruption related… Read more »

Read the original article on 263Chat.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.