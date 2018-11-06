6 November 2018

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: ZBC Shake Up As Two Managers Sent Home After News Bulletin Boob

The Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) has sent two managers home over a technical hitch that saw a 30 minute delay in last Sunday news bulletin edition.

The suspended managers are Information, communication and engineering manager Tsamba as well as long serving staffer Moses Charedzera, manager bulletin.

Technical glitches were blamed for the boob.

According to ZBC sources, Charedzera has been replaced by Jacqueline Gwemende, the broadcaster's Midlands Bureau Chief.

Merit Munzwembiri reverts back to her position as News Editor from acting head news and current affairs.

Sources said at the end of the bungled Sunday bulletin, there was a post-production meeting which lasted hours.

"It's not the staff's fault but the management," said a staffer, adding that the managers had been warned before about the public broadcaster's embarrassing boobs.

"The post production meeting lasted up to midnight and it was chaired by chief executive officer Patrick Mavhura as they tried to find out what had gone wrong."

The suspension of the two managers follows that of director news and current affairs Tazzen Mandizvidza over failure to return over $1 million he is accused of embezzling some four years ago.

The shakeup has also seen National FM chief producer Isaac Munzabwa become acting Head Radio Services, with Tapiwa Mudzamba now acting Head Radio and Television Studios.

Radio Zimbabwe chief producer Albert Chekayi, who was also acting Head Radio Services, is now acting Head News and Current Affairs.

Director human resources Benania Shumba said the new appointments are meant to "improve efficiency" and "departmental outputs".

The public broadcaster is under pressure to up its game as government has revealed that atleast six new television stations will be licenced in the next three months.

