Southern Africa: SADC Health Ministers to Meet and Review Public Health Issues in the Region

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) ministers of health responsible for HIV and AIDS will meet in Windhoek this week to review public health issues aimed at contributing to the attainment of improved quality of life of the people in the region.

The SADC Secretariat in Windhoek in a statement said the ministers are expected to provide a collective oversight on the implementation of the regional health agenda as guided by the SADC Protocol on Health, the Regional Indicative Strategic Development Plan and the SADC Health Policy.

The meeting will also consider progress on the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development that includes the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted by the world leaders in September 2015.

The Secretariat said among other issues the following will be discussed; emerging and re-emerging zoonotic diseases especially the outbreak of Ebola in May 2018 in Equator Province; elimination of measles; malaria control and elimination through continued efforts to roll-out; end to the Tuberculosis (TB) epidemic and progress update on the HIV and AIDS.

Meanwhile the SADC dignitaries will take part in the commemoration of the SADC Malaria Day to be held in Kayengona Village, Kavango East Region.

According to the statement the SADC Malaria Day will highlight the plight of malaria among communities at risk and to advocate for support from key decision makers and stakeholders for malaria control efforts in the region.

The SADC Malaria Day theme will be "Strong Cross border collaboration is key to Malaria Elimination" and the slogan is "SADC Unite to End Malaria".