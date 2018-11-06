Nigeria: Kano Earmarks N1 Billion for 31 Metropolitan Roads

The Kano State Executive Council (SEC) has approved the emergency maintenance of 31 roads in the state capital at the cost of N1.036billion.

At a press conference on the outcome of the weekly SEC meeting in his office, the commissioner for Information, Youth and Culture, Mallam Muhammad Garba, said that the Ministry of Finance had been directed to release 30 percent of the total sum to the eight contractors for immediate mobilisation to the project sites.

He said that the poor state of the roads was impacting negatively on Kano's position as an emerging mega city with reputation for being the North's commercial nerve centre.

Some of the roads to be rehabilitated are Nassarawa Hospital, Sheik Jaafar, Eastern bypass-Unguwa Uku, Bompai, Abbatoir, Civic Centre, Obasanjo Road, Bello Road, Yantsaki Road-Tudun Murtala, Sharada, Rijiyar Zaki, Rafin Dan Nana, Ashton Road, Manladan Kulkul Road, Emir's Palace, Kofar Fampo, and Yan Katako-Zaria Road.

Other approvals by the council include the supply and installation of 100 electricity distribution transformers to communities in the state at the cost of N574.363million.

Garba explained that the sum of N31.853million had been approved for feeding in Shehu Minjibir Boarding Primary School, Musa Saleh Kwankwaso Model Science Primary School, and Mariri Boarding Orphanage.

... Woos Workers With N30,000 Minimum Wage

Workers in Kano State may not join the strike called by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to today to press for a better new pay as the state government has has offered to pay N30,000 and an additional N600.

Consequently, governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has urged the NLC to shelve its strike and allow for more meaningful discussion with the federal government interest of the country.

Through the Head of Service, Alhaji Auwalu Na'iya, the governor said that his decision to pay the N30,000 new minimum wage was reached at the State Executive Council (SEC) meeting.

Ganduje said that he places priority on the welfare of civil servant and "will do everything possible to grease their palms."

He said that apart from the monthly salary of over N8 billion the state remains in the forefront of paying salaries and pensions, and gratuities.

"Therefore, it is as easy as anything for us to pay the N30,000 monthly salary because the welfare of our workers is our priority," he stressed.

The state NLC chairman, Comrade Kabiru Minjibir, said that Labour has not received any formal communication on the state government's readiness to pay the new minimum wage.

Minjibir told a local radio station that as soon as the union received a formal communication from the state government it would take the appropriate action.