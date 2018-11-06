Kenya/Ghana: Starlets Boost Awcon Preps With Ghana Friendly

The national women football team, Harambee Starlets, will on Wednesday host Ghana's Black Queens for a build-up match in preparation for the Africa Women Cup of Nations (Awcon).

This clash, pitting Harambee Starlets and the Black Queens is set at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani starting 4pm.

The West African side, which will be hosting Starlets and six other countries at the bi-annual continental showpiece between November 17 and December 1 this year, landed in the country on Sunday evening.

Kenya last played Ghana at the last edition of the Awcon tournament in Cameroon two years ago, and the West Africans easily triumphed 3-1.

Incidentally, Starlets who currently are coached by the Dutch-trained coach David Ouma, were beaten 3-1 by the national boys Under 15 team in a friendly match played at the Utalii grounds last Saturday.

"At the moment, I ask that you do not read much in these results. What we are doing is trying out the tactical formations and gauging the fitness levels," said Ouma.

A brace by Matthew Mwendwa, coupled with another goal by Keith Imbali saw the junior team emerge victors as Mary Kinuthia netted a consolation.

Kenya will be based at the Cape Coast in Ghana during the Championship and are pooled alongside defending champions Nigeria, South Africa and Zambia in Group "B".

In a related development, Sports Principal Secretary Kirimi Kaberia has meanwhile assured the financial strapped Football Kenya Federation that the government will facilitate the team's participation at the tournament.