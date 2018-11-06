Kenya: Jockey Kiilu Rides Notorious to Conference Cup Victory in Ngong

The measure of what makes a truly spot-on performance, can be interpreted objectively using a precise conclusion to assign a number to each runner's effort based on rigid criteria. Winter Comet cancelled this theory. He should have skated through the Conference Cup, but, Notorious (Michael Kiilu), had other ideas.

Winter Comet and Rifle Range grappled together briefly at the front. Then, it certainly felt as if Winter Comet would continue to sprinkle dust at the post.

But, when Notorious appeared from nowhere to implement a neck verdict, he made it count.

Onesmus Mutua, and, Justin Mburu cushioned a mountain of five strikers, while Joe Muya created a double from his Nakuru ranch.

Be sure to tune in to satellite for the Melbourne Cup, tomorrow morning at 6.30 am. They are eight hours behind, hence awkward hours.

NGONG RESULTS

12.40 pm - First Race - Longonot Maiden (1,800m)

1. Chyulu Hills (Josphat Kultiang)

2. Karowe (Paul Kiarie)

3. Emmy Award (Michael Kiilu)

Statuette withdrawn under Veterinary Certificate

Distance: 2.4/neck/5.. Time: 2:01:2/10 secs. Favourite: Karowe 9-4. Runners:

Owned and trained by Joe Muya

1.10 pm - Second Race - Satima Maiden (1,400m)

1. Kidnap (Paul Kiarie)

2. Mount Sinai (Charles) Njenga)

3. Grace Kelly (James Muhindi)

Distance: 1.5/1.75/1.75. Time: 1:31:5/10 secs. Favourite: Grace Kelly 7-4. Runners: 5

Owned by Justin Mburu and F. Mbugua. Trainer Onesmus Mutua

1.40 pm - Third Race - Nyiru Handicap (1,800m)

1. Pharoah's Advocate (Richard Kibet)

2. White Dragon (Lesley Sercombe)

3. Lettfot (Patrick Mungai)

Distance: 3.4/3.5/1.75. Time: 1:57:8/10 secs. Favourite: White Dragon 7-4. Runners: 5

Owned by The Galloping Gerriatrics. Trainer Patsy Sercombe

2.15 pm - Fourth Race - The Conference Cup (2,400m)

1. Notorious (Michael Kiilu) Black Minnaloushe-Festive Occasion

2. Winter Comet (Paul Kiarie)

3. Rifle Range (James Muhindi)

4. River King (Peter Kinuthia)

Eighth Wonder withdrawn under Veterinary Certificate

Distance: neck/6.5/1.4. Time: 2:41:00 secs. Favourite: Winter Comet 7-4 . Runners: 4

Owned by Justin Mburu. Trainer Onesmus Mutua

2.50 pm - Fifth Race - Korosi Handicap (1,200m)

1. Galileo Star (Henry Muya)

2. Romeo Foxtrot (Paul Kiarie)

3. Flamboyant (Michael Kiilu)

Distance: 2/5.4/1/5.5. Time: 1:15:4/10 secs. Favourite: Nothing specific. Runners: 7

Owned by Joe Muya and D. Mahinda. Trainer Joe Muya

3.25 pm - Sixth Race - Londiani Handicap (1,600m)

1. Chitaki Springs (Paul Kiarie)

2. Pepper Wood (Lesley Sercombe)

3. April's Song (Daniel Tanui)

Distance: 4/0.75/8/8.4. Time: 2:15:8/10 secs. Favourite: Pepper Wood 7-4. Runners: 6

Owned by Justin Mburu. Trainer Onesmus Mutua

3.55 pm - Seventh Race - Kulal Handicap (1,200m)

1. Caen (Peter Kinuthia)

2. Crixus (Robert Mbatha)

3. Bulawayo (John Githegi)

Impala withdrawn under Veterinary Certificate

Distance: 1.4/1.5/2.5/neck. Time: 1:16:6/10 secs. Favourite: Nothing specific. Runners: 5

Owned by Justin Mburu. Trainer Onesmus Mutua

4.25 pm - Eighth Race - Elgon Handicap (1,600m)

1. Zodi West (Daniel Tanui)

2. Fast Five (Lesley Sercombe)

3. Dreamliner (James Muhindi)

Distance: 4.75/1/6. Time: 1:43:5/10 secs. Favourite: Fast Five. Runners: 5

Next Meeting November 18 - for the Jim Kidman Bowl