5 November 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Achayo Handed Coaching Role at Kabras

By Titus Maero

Edwin Achayo has been appointed the new assistant coach of Kabras Sugar RFC.

The club's Chairman Phillip Jalang'o said in Kakamega that the former Kabras fly-half has penned down a three-year contract with the 2016 Kenya Cup Champions.

Achayo's appointment follows the resignation of Anthony Ogot, who flew to Florida, USA to pursue further coaching.

"Achayo will deputize our new South African tactician Henley Du Plessis," Jalango told Nation Sport in Kakamega on Monday.

Achayo, who joined Kabras in 2014, has immense experience in rugby matters having previously played for several local clubs.

Du Plessis took over from Charles Cardovillis who has since joined Kenya Cup outfit Kenya Harlequins RFC as head coach.

Plessis has hit the ground running having recruited three South African players in the club that is sponsored by West Kenya Sugar Company Limited.

The new foreign faces include second row Enzo Foutie, fullback Logan Basson and scrum-half Claude Joannes who have joined other foreign players Jone Kubu and Tavaga from Fiji.

Contacted for comment, Achayo said he was elated at having a new role at the club.

"I am grateful for the appointment, I understand Kabras players very well. I have played with most of them so I will have easy time with them. I am looking forward to share my vast experience in rugby with the team," said the former Kenya Harlequins and Mombasa Sports Club player.

Kabras has had high turn overs of coaches since it joined the Kenya Cup. They include Kisumu-based Arthur Shikwe, who guided the team from Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) Nationwide League to Kenya Cup in 2016, Australian Mike Bishop and Cardovillis.

