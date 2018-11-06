Kenya: On-Form Mudanyi Clinches Manchester Salver Title

Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) series defending champion Edwin Mudanyi overcame a strong challenge from among others, his club-mate Mike Kisia, to claim the Manchester Salver golf title at the nine-hole Eldoret Golf Club course at the weekend.

The off-scratch Mudanyi from Vet Lab Sports Club, who has been engaged in a neck-to-neck battle for the KAGC series title with Railway's Samuel Njoroge, pared all the first nine then made two back to back birdies over the 14th and 15th, dropped a shot at the 17th but finished off the back nine with a birdie at the 18th for an impressive two under par 69 and a two rounds total of 141, to beat day one leader George Felix of Railway by two shots.

Felix who fired four under par 67 during the opening round, threw away great chances of winning the event, when he double bogeyed the seventh hole having dropped six shots elsewhere with only a birdie at the 14th and an eagle three at the 18th to finish on five over par 76 and a total of 143.

Finishing in third place just a shot behind Felix, was Mike Kisia who posted 72 in each round for 144 as John Karichu, Reuben Njoroge, Simon Njogu and John Lejirmah tied for fourth place on 147 gross.

At Vet Lab Sports Club, handicap 10 Eddy Mogoa beat Sudhir Modak and George Kingori on countback with 40 points to take the overall title in the KAF Golf Club Patron's Prize sponsored by Vivo Energy.

Mogoa carded 20 points in each nine while Modak and Kingori combined 22 and 18 each.

In fourth place was Philip Gow on 39 same as staff winner Sam Mbugua while the KAF member winner was Brigadier Francis Murgor on 38 points and Silas Otiola was the best guest with 39 points, two better than William Baraza.

In the ladies section, Alice Kariuki carded 37 points, to win by one from Anne Mululu while Channelle Wangari was third on 35 points. The nines went to Francis Gaitho on 21 points and Paresh Shah who returned 23 points.

Summarized results of the weekend Golf round-up:

At Ruiru: Digital Golf Day: Overall winner Jefferson Kariuki 47 (21, 26) points. Men winner Christopher Kiai 42, cb Angelus Maina 42, Lady Winner Veronica Mwaura 37, Judy Nyambura 36. Nines; S K Nyingi 22, Patrick Miitii 26, Guest winner Ronald Mwenesi 41pts. Sponsor Winner J K Muraguri 37 pts. Gross Winner Ben Omondi 77 Gross. Junior winner Teddy Muriuki 92 Gross.

At Nakuru; Nakuru Hospice Golf Day; Overall Winner; David Spragg 41 pts, Man Winner- Esto Gentral 39, Josiah Rutto 38, Moses Kiragu 37, Lady winner- Linda Munyao 39, Mary Kiruthi 37, Clem Muli 35, Gross- John Kamais 34, Nines- Bhavesh Sumaria 20, Fr. J. Ithari 21.

At Sigona: Diwali Golf Dat; Overall winner Ronak Malde 38+37=75pts; Alim Popat 39+36=75, Khalid Rahim 33+41=74pts; overall lady Rachna Patel 36+32=68pts; guest winner Rachit Patel 67, senior winner Navin Shah 35+35=70pts; winner gross Jimmie Merali 56gross pts.