Kenya: Mukundi Wins Mr Kenya Title

Nairobi Majengo's Gabriel "Iron Shaffi" Mukundi is the new Mr. Kenya Bodybuilding champion.

Heavyweight's Mukundi out-flexed middleweight's George Henry and Fred Sudhe from welterweight to win the title at the Nairobi Hospital Convention Centre Auditorium over the weekend.

Lightweight's Zablon Osiemo finished fourth followed by Arnold Ragos (light heavyweight) and Ramadan Ali (lightweight).

This is a dream come true for Mukundi, who ventured into bodybuilding in June 2016 when he won Mr. Kamukunji Talent Search Bodybuilding championship before setting his sights on Mr. Kenya.

"When I won Mr. Kamukunji, I realized that my body was smaller hence I had to put on some muscles and I thank God my plan has worked,' said the 28-year-old Mukundi, who went on to finish second in light heavyweight category during the 2016 and 2017 Mr. Kenya Bodybuilding championships respectively.

Mukundi, who finished second during Mr. Kisumu in July this year where he was declared the most improved musclemen this year, said he added three more kilograms to a total 93kg before Mr. Kenya contest.

"I made sure besides adding more weight, my muscles were wee-toned and body symmetry proportional," said Mukundi, the father of two; Phin Munene, 6, and Trinity Njoki, 7 months.

"I was bigger and leaner this time around."

Mukundi, who is a personal fitness trainer, said it is all about hard work and dedication in training besides listening to advice from experienced musclemen.

Mukundi now turns his focus on Dubai Muscle Show Championships due December 7 this year in Dubai. "I want to recover for three days before I resume training ahead of the Dubai event. I hope to bring something back from Dubai," said Mukundi.