Kenya: Philanthropic Janmohammed Calms Storm in National Cricket Team

Former Cricket Kenya chairperson Jackie Janmohammed Monday came to the rescue of the national cricket team when she offered to pay them Sh 1.6 million in allowances and contingency.

The team of 16 players had threatened to boycott the ICC World Cricket League Division Three starting Friday for 11 days in Oman if they were not assure of their allowances.

Each player will now receive $900 (Sh90,000) for the days that they will be in Oman.

The team is now due to leave the country Tuesday afternoon to the championships where they will face hosts Oman, Uganda, Denmark, Singapore and United States of America in a round-robin contest.

The top two teams will be promoted to the 2019 ICC World Cricket League Division Two tournament.

Janmohammed resigned in February this year following the national team's poor performance at ICC World Cricket League Division Two tournament in Namibia where the country was relegated to Division Three.

"The ramifications would have been horrific with a possibility of a ban if the team boycotted the tournament. At least let them honour the tournament with the rest being sorted afterwards," said Janmohammed when she paid the team a visit at the Nairobi Gymkhana on Monday.

Deputy skipper Dhiren Gondaria said the players are determined to put the problems they are facing behind and put up a credible show in Oman and return to Division Two next year.

"Even as players, we have agreed that we don't belong to Division Three. We know what is at stake hence it's all about our mindset," said Gondaria adding that it will be embarrassing if they don't qualify.

Veteran batsman Shem Ngoche said the urge to perform well is high hence their current problems won't deter them. "After some soul searching, the players have decided that Kenya needs to rediscover its lost glory," said Ongoche adding that the journey should start in Oman by qualifying to Division Three.

All has not been well since the resignation of Janmohammed as the national team players have three months' salary arrears.

In August this year, the national cricket team went on strike citing myriad of grievances including unpaid salaries and bonuses, poor facilities, and lack training grounds.

Head coach Maurice Odumbe came to the defence of the players saying it was difficult training a demoralized players, who had been in training for four months by then as they prepared for the 2018 Africa Twenty20 Cup held September in South Africa.

Odumbe has since suffered the consequences and will not be travelling with the team to Oman. David Obuya will coach the team in Oman while his younger brother Collins Obuya will be captain.

CK was thrown in disarray by the resignation of both Janmohamed and director of development, Abhijit Raja Sarkar in February. Vice-chairman Harpar and treasurer Ravi remained in the board but Ravi resigned in August.

Cabinet Secretary for Sports Rashid Echesa moved swiftly in March to form Cricket Kenya Interim Committee (CKIC) upon the resignations.

But instead of a reprieve, the cricket fraternity has witnessed immense power struggle not only within CKIC but also the remaining CK officials, who want CKIC declared illegal.

CKIC secretary, David Obuya declared the Special General Meeting (SGM) by some CK officials that was to take part on Sunday at Ruaraka Sports Club in Nairobi illegal.

SQUAD

Collins Obuya (C), Sachin Bhudia, Emmanuel Bundi, Dhiren Gondaria, Irfan Karim, Jasraj Kundi, Pushpak Kerai, Gerard Muthui, Shem Ngoche, Alex Obanda, Nelson Odhiambo, Rakep Patel, Gurdeep Singh.

Coach: David Obuya