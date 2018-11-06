Nigeria: U.S.$793,800 Fraud - Ruling in Justice Ajumogobia's Trial for Dec 14

Lagos — An Ikeja High Court has fixed December 14 to hear the no-case submission in the ongoing corruption trial of Justice Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia, a Federal High Court, Lagos judge and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Godwin Obla.

Ofili-Ajumogobia is standing trial alongside Obla on a 31-count charge bordering on an alleged perversion of the course of justice, unlawful enrichment and forgery preferred by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Justice Hakeem Oshodi fixed the date on Friday after hearing the submissions of the prosecution and defence. If the court upholds the no case submission, that is the end of the case.

Oshodi, while adjourning the matter had noted that counsel should by the adjourned date, "tidy up" all applications to ensure that the court attends to them simultaneously, saving precious judicial time.

Earlier during the proceedings, Ajumogobia's defence counsel, Robert Clarke (SAN) had informed the court that he had filed a motion on notice dated Oct. 23 challenging the jurisdiction and competence of the court to hear the case.

He however noted that he intended but was yet to file a no case submission before the court.

Ifedayo Adedipe (SAN), Obla's defence counsel, in his submission, informed the court that he had filed a no-case submission dated September 14 but was yet to receive a response from the EFCC.

Responding, the lead prosecuting counsel for the EFCC, Rotimi Oyedepo, admitted to receiving Adedipe's no-case submission but noted that he was awaiting to receive a similar application from Clarke.

"I await the first defendant's counsel to approach me because it is not tidy for me to respond to both applications separately," Oyedepo said.

In proving its case of corruption against Ofili-Ajumogobia, the EFCC had presented 12 witnesses and tendered several documents that were admitted in evidence by the court.

The anti-graft agency had alleged that Ofili-Ajumogobia illegally received the sum of $793,800 in several tranches from different sources between 2012 and 2015.

On his part, Obla was alleged by the EFCC to have offered the sum of N5 million as gratification to Ofili-Ajumogobia so as to pervert the course of justice.

The offences are contrary to sections 64(1), 82(a) and 69(1) (a) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State No. 11, 2011.