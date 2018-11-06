Nigeria: N4.7 Billion Fraud - EFCC Rearraigns Ladoja

Lagos — The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission yesterday in Lagos re-arraigned a former Oyo State Governor Rashidi Ladoja and his former Commissioner for Finance, Waheed Akanbi, for allegedly converting N4.7billion from the state treasury to their personal uses.

In the amended charge, the EFCC added that Ladoja allegedly "compelled" a broker to sell the state's shares.

The EFCC alleged that the former governor did not remit N1.9billion realised from the sale of the shares.

The commission told the court that the money allegedly went to Ladoja, his family and friends and was not refunded.

Ladoja and Akanbi pleaded not guilty.

Justice Mohammed Idris adjourned the case to November 12 for hearing.