6 November 2018

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Ex-Minister Supa Mandiwanzira Arrested

Photo: Zimbabwe Independent
ICT Minister, Supa Mandiwanzira (file photo).

Former Information Communication Technology (ICT) Minister Supa Mandiwanzira has been arrested over a corruption related offence.

It is not yet clear where the charges emanate from but reports say he is accused of an offence he committed during his tenure as ICT Minister.

Mandiwanzira is currently being held at CID Serious Frauds and is expected to appear in court this Tuesday.

He was government minister from 2013 to 2018 and joins a handful former cabinet ministers who have been arrested and dragged to court over offences allegedly committed during their terms of office.

Other ex-cabinet ministers who have been arrested under President Emmerson Mnangagwa's anti-corruption drive in the past one year include Ignatius Chombo who was Finance Minister, Saviour Kasukuwere (Local Government), Walter Chidhakwa (Mines), David Parirenyatwa (Health), Samuel Undenge (Energy) and Walter Mzembi (Tourism).

Critics say Mnangagwa was not sincere in his anti-corruption crusade as most of the former Ministers are often arrested over minor offences such as nepotism and corruption involving amounts as little as $12 000 when former President Robert Mugabe's government was stashed with officials who siphoned off millions of dollars.

