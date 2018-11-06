6 November 2018

Tanzania: EU Says to Review Its Relation With Tanzania Over Human Rights, Rule of Law

The EU office has released a short statement in which it suggests its fallout with Tanzania may have been due to concerns about human rights issues and the rule of law.
By Khalifa Said Ksaid@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam — The European Union now says it would be carrying out "a broader review of its relations with Tanzania" as the diplomatic tiff with Dar authorities intensify.

The EU office in Dar es Salaam on Monday, November 5, 2018 released a short statement in which it suggests its fallout with Tanzania may have been due to concerns about human rights issues and the rule of law.

"The EU regrets the deterioration of the human rights and rule of law situation in the country (Tanzania) and will be conducting a broader review of its relations with Tanzania," read the statement released on Monday evening. It was posted on the website of EU office in Dar es Salaam.

The statement was issued on the same day that outgoing Head of EU Delegation in the country Ambassador Roeland van de Geer was meeting his bosses at the EU headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, for consultations.

Van de Geer left Tanzania on Saturday, November 3, 2018 after he was reportedly given an ultimatum to leave the country over unspecified reasons. The EU then issued a statement saying he had been "recalled to headquarters for consultations at political level over the situation in Tanzania."

Tanzania's foreign affairs minister Dr Augustine Mahiga on Saturday November 3, 2018 said from Arusha that the government did not expel Ambassador Van de Geer, insisting he had been recalled by his bosses after mutual discussions by both sides.

"He is back at the EU that perhaps has another job or other duties for him... ... he has been recalled and not expelled and it is normal to be recalled by his government (employer)," Dr Mahiga said.

Van de Geer's deputy, Mr Charles Stuart, has been designated as the acting as Chargé d'Affaires in Tanzania.

