6 November 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Buhari Sends 2019-2021 Mtef to Senate

By Kemi Busari

Works on the 2019 budget is 'progressing well,' the president, Muhammadu Buhari, has assured the senate.

Mr Buhari's assurance is contained in a letter to the lawmakers on Tuesday.

The letter contains the 2019-2021 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP).

"I write to submit the 2019-2021 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) to the distinguished senate pursuant to provisions of the fiscal responsibility act 2007.

"The preparation towards the submission of the 2019 budget to the national assembly is progressing well, the MTEF and FSP were prepared against the background of a generally uncertain economic environment as well as fiscal challenges in the domestic economy to ensure the planned spending is set at sustainable levels and is consistent with overall government developmental and inclusive growth.

"I hereby forward the 2019-2021 MTEF/FSP to this senate and trust that it will be considered to bring the 2019 in order to bring the 2019 budget process to timely closure.

"Please accept, the distinguished senate, the assurances of my highest consideration," the letter reads.

PREMIUM TIMES will publish details of the framework as soon as the document is obtained.

