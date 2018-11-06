South Africa: Rain, Bad Light Frustrate Dolphins, Titans in Durban

Just five overs were possible on the second day of the 4-Day Domestic Series encounter between the Dolphins and Titans in Durban on Tuesday as rain and bad light reigned supreme.

However, it was enough time for three wickets to fall as the hosts lost their last two wickets for three runs and the visitors had Proteas opener Dean Elgar removed for a four-ball duck.

Heavy winds and persistent rain that saw the final session washed out on Monday meant the start was delayed at Kingsmead, with the play only eventually beginning in gloomy conditions after lunch.

The home side resumed on 183 for eight with key man Keshav Maharaj unbeaten on 73. But he fell in the second over after adding three to his overnight total - edging Eldred Hawken behind to Sizwe Masondo for an attacking 76 (75 balls, 5 fours, 2 sixes).

The same bowler also accounted for Okuhle Cele (0) two balls later to end with three for 49 leaving the Dolphins all out for 186, a good recovery after being 69 for seven on the opening morning.

Tshepo Moreki (3/34) and Matthew Arnold (3/49) also managed a trio of wickets each.

There was only enough time for four more overs of play with Ethan Bosch (1/0) nabbing the wicket of Elgar, who was caught behind by Grant Roelofsen.

Andrea Agathangelou (3) and Gionne Koopman (1) ensured there was no further loss with the champions closing on 4 for one - still 186 runs behind.

