6 November 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Hawker Charged With Killing Nyeri Activist Joan Muthoni

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Joseph Wangui

A hawker accused of killing his lover, Nyeri political activist Joan Muthoni Mathai, has been released on a Sh500,000 bond and a surety of similar amount after denying the offence.

Mr Geoffrey Gathenya Gachukia, who is disabled, was arraigned before Nyeri Senior Principal Magistrate Phillip Mutua where he was charged with manslaughter.

He was carried to the dock by two court orderlies.

The court heard that he unlawfully killed the deceased, a mother of three on October 24, 2018 at their home in Pembe Tatu Estate in Nyeri town.

After denying the charge, Mr Mutua said if the accused fails to pay the bond, he can deposit a cash bail of Sh200,000 to secure his freedom.

The court also directed the prosecution to supply Mr Gathenya, who has been in police custody since the incident occurred, with copies of witness statements before hearing of the case kicks off on December 15, 2018.

The hawker is alleged to have committed the offence following a domestic dispute in a suspected love triangle.

Kenya

Cash for Babies to Boost Population - MPs Plan to Save Turf

Mbeere North MP Muriuki Njagagua has come up with a plan to stop his constituency from being scrapped: he will give… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.