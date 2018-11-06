Kenya: Hawker Charged With Killing Nyeri Activist Joan Muthoni

A hawker accused of killing his lover, Nyeri political activist Joan Muthoni Mathai, has been released on a Sh500,000 bond and a surety of similar amount after denying the offence.

Mr Geoffrey Gathenya Gachukia, who is disabled, was arraigned before Nyeri Senior Principal Magistrate Phillip Mutua where he was charged with manslaughter.

He was carried to the dock by two court orderlies.

The court heard that he unlawfully killed the deceased, a mother of three on October 24, 2018 at their home in Pembe Tatu Estate in Nyeri town.

After denying the charge, Mr Mutua said if the accused fails to pay the bond, he can deposit a cash bail of Sh200,000 to secure his freedom.

The court also directed the prosecution to supply Mr Gathenya, who has been in police custody since the incident occurred, with copies of witness statements before hearing of the case kicks off on December 15, 2018.

The hawker is alleged to have committed the offence following a domestic dispute in a suspected love triangle.