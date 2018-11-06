6 November 2018

Ghana: Krif Ghana Donates Security Safe to Ghana Immigration Service

KRIF Ghana Limited, a marketing-oriented organization that deals in stationery, has presented a Reinforced Office Cabinet (ROC) -- a security safe-- to the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) for the proper safe-keeping of documents and valuables.

The presentation was the third of 52 such safes being given out for free to well-deserving public and private institutions as part of Krif Ghana's Good Corporate Social Responsibility Project for the year 2018 and a show appreciation to the Ghanaian public for keeping faith with Krif Ghana for the past 32 years of its business.

ROC is built according to German construction and provides protection against fire and thefts while its quality is assured by Diplomat, one of the leading manufacturers in Busan.

Additionally, a total of thirteen quality certificates issued by world class quality assurance institutes from across the world guarantees the high standard and quality of Diplomat fire-proof and burglar-proof security safes.

Presenting the safe at a brief ceremony at the Head Office of the GIS in Accra on Friday, November 2, 2018, Mrs Susan Awura Adjo Okosun, Executive Director, Krif Ghana Ltd., described the Krif special CSR programme as very unique and the first of its kind anywhere in the world.

Mrs Okosun said the project aimed to ensure that as many important offices as possible were served with the Company's Diplomat Safes to facilitate the safety of very important documents, medical sample reports and medical supplies in health care facilities, among others.

She stressed the need for the business environment and government organizations such as the hospitals, banks, government offices, restaurants and medical laboratories to upgrade their organisations to meet the challenges of modern businesses and offices.

Receiving the item on behalf of the GIS, Mr Kwame Asuah Takyi,

Comptroller-General, GIS, expressed profound gratitude for the kind gesture.

Mr Takyi gave the assurance that the safe would be used to enhance the effectiveness of GIS's operations.

Source: ISD (G.D. Zaney, Esq.)

