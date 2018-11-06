Ghana: Krif Ghana Donates Security Safe to Ghana Police Service

press release

KRIF Ghana Limited, a marketing-oriented organization that deals in stationery, has presented a Reinforced Office Cabinet (ROC) -- a security safe-- to the Ghana Police Service (GPS) for the proper safe-keeping of documents and valuables.

The presentation was the fourth of 52 such safes being given out for free to well-deserving public and private institutions as part of Krif Ghana's Good Corporate Social Responsibility Project for the year 2018.

ROC is built according to German construction and provides protection against fire and thefts while its quality is assured by Diplomat, one of the leading manufacturers in Busan.

Additionally, a total of thirteen quality certificates issued by world class quality assurance institutes from across the world guarantees the high standard and quality of Diplomat fire-proof and burglar-proof security safes.

Presenting the safe at a brief ceremony at the Headquarters of the GPS in Accra on Friday, November 2, 2018, Mrs Susan Awura Adjo Okosun, Executive Director, Krif Ghana Ltd., explained that the initiative was Krif Ghana's support for the work of deserving public and private institutions as well as show appreciation to the Ghanaian public for keeping faith with Krif Ghana for the past 32 years of its business.

Mrs Okosun said the project aimed to ensure that as many important offices as possible were served with the Company's Diplomat Safes to facilitate the safety of very important documents, medical sample reports and medical supplies in health care facilities, among others.

She called on the business environment and government organizations such as the hospitals, banks, government offices, restaurants and medical laboratories to upgrade their organisations to meet the challenges of modern businesses and offices.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Sheilla Kesse Abayie-Buckman, Director, Public Affairs Department, GPS, who received the safe on behalf of the GPS, expressed profound gratitude for the kind gesture.

DSP Abayie-Buckman gave the assurance that the safe would be useful to the Service for confidentiality and security purposes and, therefore, enhance the effectiveness of the GPS.

Source: ISD (G.D. Zaney, Esq.)