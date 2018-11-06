Western Sahara: A French Association Calls for Saharawi People Right to Self-Determination

Paris, France — The French Association for Friendship and Solidarity with the Peoples of Africa called for enabling the Saharawi people to exercise their right to self-determination, denouncing the brutal violations of human rights committed by the occupying Moroccan authorities against the Sahrawi civilian since October 1975.

"Like several organizations and figures across the world, our Association supports the right of the Saharawi people to self-determination, she also denounces the serious violations committed by Moroccan repressive forces since October 1975," the said NGO expressed in his to a number of presidents, including French President Emmanuel Macaron and the Rwandese President and the African Union current president, Paul Kagame

The association also condemned the violence against Saharawi political prisoners who "intensify the hunger strike in condemnation of the ill-treatment, harassment and intimidation they are subjected to in order to obtain their rights."

"The 19 detainees of the Gdeim Izik group, who have been distributed to seven prisons in Morocco, while international law stipulates that they shall be tried and imprisoned in Western Sahara," the association said, demanding their release without waiting and the right to family visit.

It has also recalled to the looting of natural resources in blatant violation of international law and the decisions of the European Court of Justice. SPS