Western Sahara: Frente Polisario Representation in France Takes Part in the Funeral of the Late Reporter Friend of the Saharawi People, Gérald Bloncourt

Paris — The Representation of the Frente POLISARIO in France and the Association of Friends of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR), together with several political and artistic figures, journalists and diplomats, took part Monday in the funeral ceremony of the photographer and reporter, Gèrald Blancourt at the Pierre Lachise cemetery in the 20th district of the French capital, Paris.

The reporter of Haitian origin, Gérald Bloncourt, one of the first journalists to follow the war of the Frente POLISARIO against the Moroccan troops in Western Sahara, died last Monday at the age of 92 years.

The Frente POLISARIO has expressed its deep condolences on behalf of the Saharawi people to the family of the deceased and to his colleagues in the profession.

The family of Gérald Bloncourt, his wife and children, his friends, the Haitians living in France and the members of the diplomatic corps gave him the last goodbye.

He worked for newspapers such as Nouvel Observateur, L'Express, Le Nouvel Economiste, Le Peuple, La Vie Catholique, Le Vie Ouvriere and his photographic work reaches 200,000 images

He received many awards. Decorated in Portugal in 2016 with the Grand Cross of Infante Don Enrique, in 2008, Paris medal for all his work, in 2011 he became Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters of France and in 2015 Knight of the Legion of Honor SPS