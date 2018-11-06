Eritrea: International Antibacterial Week Will Be Observed Nationwide

Asmara — International Antibacterial Week will be observed nationwide from 12 to 18 November with a view to increase public understanding of the application of antibiotic medicine. The initiative is being organized by the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Agriculture.

The campaign will feature several messages, including, "Antibiotic medicine does not cure diseases caused by virus", "Don't share antibiotic medicine prescribed to you with others", and "Antibiotic medicine doesn't cure all diseases".

Indicating that the campaign aims to increase public awareness about the safe usage of antibiotic, Mr. Eyasu Bahta, head of the National Medicine and Food Regulations at the Ministry of Health, said that the program will be conducted at schools and health institutions, as well as through the mass media and pharmaceutical association.

Mr. Afwerki Mehreteab, head of Animal Health at the Ministry of Agriculture, stated that the campaign also aims to help farmers ensure the health of livestock through the application of proper medication.