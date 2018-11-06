6 November 2018

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Gindae Sub Zone - Election of Area Administrators

Massawa — 17 administrative areas of the Gindae sub zone are conducting elections of new area administrators, managing directors, as well as village coordinators replacing the outgoing ones, reports indicate.

Speaking to Erina, Mr. Omer Yahiya, administrator of Gindae sub zone, stated that elections have been concluded successfully in Mai-Habar, Le'ayten, Nefasit, Embatkala, Gindae and Dongolo administrative areas, and the remaining administrative areas will conduct elections in the coming days.

Commending the outgoing area administrators, managing directors, as well as village coordinators for faithfully and diligently serving the people, called on the newly elected to follow their footsteps.

The newly elected area administrators, managing directors, as well as village coordinators on their part pledged to serve the people that elected them with diligence and fairness and called for the support of residents and the sub-zonal administration in all their endeavors.

