6 November 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya Power to Shut Down Prepaid System (Again) Over Two Days

By Hilary Kimuyu

Kenya Power customers will not be able to access prepaid services for two days beginning Wednesday at 10pm.

The utility firm says it will be carrying out routine maintenance of its prepaid system for efficient service delivery.

Token generation will resume 6am on Thursday before they shut it down again on Thursday at 10 pm, ending at 6 am on Friday.

"During these two periods of shutdown, customers on the prepaid system will not be able to vend for electricity tokens," read a statement from Kenya Power.

The utility company has advised customers to purchase tokens early enough to avoid inconvenience.

"The system maintenance is necessary to enhance efficiency and improve service delivery to our esteemed customers," it said in a statement.

Last week, the company shut down the prepaid system to facilitate implementation of the new electricity tariffs.

