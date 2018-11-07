Kenya: Everton Fans Excited to Welcome Gor Home

Liverpool — In and around Goodison park from Saturday, adverts were all over, popularizing the historic Everton v Gor Mahia SportPesa Trophy friendly match set to be played Tuesday evening, with fans excited to see their team play against a Kenyan side.

A few fans Capital Sport spoke to over the weekend as Everton FC played Brighton at Goodison Park say they are excited to see what Gor have to offer, saying they will come in to enjoy the game and possibly, give support to K'Ogalo on their maiden UK adventure.

"It should be exciting. I watched their game on TV against Everton in Tanzania last year and I think they are a pretty decent side. That's as far as I know about them," one of the fans said.

When I explained to them Gor Mahia's pedigree and what they have achieved back home, they were excited.

"Wow! They must be a very good side. 17 time champions? That's some good team. They have played other teams in the continent so they should be a very strong squad," he further stated.

Another fan I spoke to said he didn't know nothing about the Kenyan champions, but said he would come to the stadium just to watch them.

"To be honest mate I don't know much. I have only seen their logo in the ads but I have to come and watch them. I love Everton and I always love to be here when they play. Tuesday is no different," another noted.

At our Hotel in the outskirts of Liverpool's city centre, we met with a season ticket holder Tony Elston who amazingly travelled with Everton to Tanzania last year when they played Gor and he vividly carries memories from that day.

"It was an amazing time. Beatiful country, beautiful people in a beautiful stadium... . It was an amazing experience to watch Gor Mahia and I am so happy they have now come to England," Elston said, speaking to Capital Sports.

The season ticket holder believes Everton are much better than they were last year and says Gor should expect a very tough game, and notes it might be hard for them to win at Goodison.

"They should expect a much better Everton. The team has moved on a lot with better players, a faster team and a more attack minded coach. There might not be too many first team players playing, maybe six, but they should still expect a tough game," he said.

Will Gor win? "No, I don't think so. But I hope it will be close. Last year was 2-1, very close but I am hoping it will be more competitive. Maybe, you will score a few goals and leave with a smile on your face," joked Elston.

Tickets for the game have been selling at £5 all round (Sh662) and £1 for kids (Sh129) and a section of fans were already buying them at the stadium on Saturday.

Being a Champions League week, it is not expected that the stadium will be full but attendance has been approximated at close to 10,000.

Gor Mahia head coach Dylan Kerr says a bus loads of his friends will be coming down from Scotland and Ireland to cheer on the team.