Kenya: No Pressure Ahead of Everton Tie-Shakava

Liverpool — Gor Mahia skipper Harun Shakava says the team is under no pressure as they prepare to face English Premier League side Everton FC in the SportPesa Trophy friendly game in Liverpool on Tuesday evening.

Shakava notes the boys are calm and relaxed ahead of the tie and know what they need to do to make a better representation of themselves.

"It is all about character. We have no pressure despite the expectations from the fans and the demands that come with playing for Gor. This is our job and we have to focus on the game and what we do on the pitch as a team," the defender said.

He says tactically, they have done their homework well and top on their agenda is ensuring Everton don't see more of the ball than them.

"We have to play the ball and not lose possession. We need to have that confidence to play and everyone must be ready to give their all. It is a huge test for us. We haven't played in this kind of stadium or atmosphere before and we need to be at our best," further stated Shakava.

Having watched Everton play Brighton last Saturday, Shakava says the team knows their hosts strengths and weaknesses and will be ready to sting.

"Everton play well compared to us because they control the game very well and attack in numbers realy quick, But, we also have our way of play and the coach has told us to play with no pressure and enjoy the game. I hope we can do that then the results will come," he opined.

The defender was part of the squad that travelled to Hull City in 2016 as part of the SportPesa All Star team that faced the hosts in a friendly match which ended 2-1 out of their favor.

He hopes the experience he picked back then will be vital for his side as they play the game, and more so, the calming effect that comes with an experienced head.

The skipper also notes they have adjusted to the weather having struggled in training for the past two days and says they are ready to warm up the Goodison Park with some exciting football.

"At least it is not as bad as when we played in Tunisia and Algeria for the Champions League. We have adjusted to it and I know we will be ready to play well," he said.