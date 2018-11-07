Kenya: Liverpool Legend Fowler Set for Kenya Visit

Nairobi — Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler is set for a three-day visit to Kenya beginning November 23, courtesy of Barclays Kenya- a member of Absa Group Limited.

Fowler, who is best remembered for his time at Liverpool and as the six-highest goal scorer in the history of the Premier League, will be in the country for several activities aimed at engaging EPL fans in Kenya.

During his stay, Fowler will host a number of customer engagement forums; interact players and officials of the National Football team; conduct a football clinic with young footballers under the Musa Otieno Foundation among other engagements.

As part of his visit, Fowler will also share his football career experience and business ideas with university students under the Barclays ReadytoWork programme.

"Over the years, Barclays Bank has been a proud financial partner of the English Premier League, a collaboration that has seen many premier league legends visit Kenya as part of activities to enhance our brand visibility, reward loyal customers with memorable experiences, as well as inspire local footballers," Barclays Marketing and Corporate Relations Director Caroline Ndungu announced.

"The EPL is one of our most valuable partnerships and Fowler's visit is a reassurance that our customers will continue enjoying the benefits of this partnership even after we transition from Barclays to Absa. From a business perspective, we want to use this campaign to reward our loyal customers and build on our brand equity by going beyond conventional financial services and offering memorable experiences," Ndungu added.

Fowler's career at Liverpool is notably the most remarkable, with more than 171 goals scored for the club over 330 appearances for the club.