6 November 2018

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria Tops African Countries Remittances Inflows, Says Emefiele

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Guardian

Mr Godwin Emefiele, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, says Nigeria tops other African countries in remittances of inflows and is among the top five globally.

He made this known at a remittance household surveys workshop jointly organised by the CBN and the African Institute for Remittances (AIR) on Tuesday in Abuja.

Emefiele, who was represented by Mr Mohammed Tumala, the Director, Statistics Department of CBN, said that remittances inflows contribute substantially to foreign exchange earnings and household finances in most developing countries.

"Money sent home by migrant workers is among the major financial inflows to developing countries and in some cases it exceeds international aids and grants."

According to the World Bank, global remittances have risen gradually over the years to about 613 billion dollars in 2017, of which 72 billion dollars have been received by African countries.

Emefiele said that in recent years, Nigeria has taken measures aimed at attracting remittances inflow to the country and contribute to its economic development.

The measures include the floating of a 300 million dollar Diaspora bond by the government and the introduction of electronic Certificate of Capital Importation to Nigerians in Diaspora.

He added that Nigeria becoming a member of the International Association of Money Transfer Networks was also one of the measures taken.

He, however, said that compilers of remittances statistics in the country used banking records and staff estimates of informal inflows, a methodology that had its own challenges.

"We think that a large chunk of migrants' remittances pass through informal channels and are thus unrecorded.

"Nigeria is yet to conduct a household based remittances survey to provide scientific estimates of these informal inflows.

"In addition, data from banking records also come with some discrepancies due to classification challenges on the part of reporting institutions."

The CBN governor said that this informed the decision to request for technical assistance to help in data collection on the inflows.

He added that the workshop would ultimately support improvements in Nigeria's remittances transactions and enhance the quality of data on remittances as presently reported in the country's balance of payments.

Tumala was represented by Mr Emmanuel Olowofeso, of Statistics Department, CBN.

According to Tumala, with support from AIR, the National Bureau of Statistics and the National Population Commission, structures necessary for the conduct of a remittances household survey being planned for early 2019 is being finalised.

Nigeria

Kaduna Court Denies Shiite Leader El-Zakzaky, Wife Bail

Kaduna high court has denied the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Ibraheem El Zakzaky and his wife bail. Read more »

Read the original article on Leadership.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.