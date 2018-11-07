Rwanda: Radisson Blu and Convention Centre, Kigali Wins Haute Grandeur Global Hotel Award

Radisson Blu Hotel and Convention Centre, Kigali has won a host of accolades from Haute Global Hotel Awards.

Among the accolades won include the best conference venue hotel in Rwanda, best mice hotel, best convention hotel as well as best business hotel in the country.

The hotel was recognised at Haute Grandeur Global Hotel Awards, Gala Ceremony held on November 1 at Palazzo Versace Dubai.

The Haute Grandeur Global Hotel Awards are organised annually by Haute Grandeur Global Awards. The winners are determined based on the quality feedback from guests rather than quantity of votes by a panel of judges or general public.

"We are extremely proud and privileged to have received four Haute Grandeur Global Hotel Awards. They are rewarding recognition of Radisson Blu Hotel & Convention Centre, Kigali's philosophy of creating memorable moments," said Denis Dernault, General Manager of the complex.

Recognised as the most prestigious event on the luxury hospitality calendar, the Haute Grandeur Global Awards ceremony brings together a guest list of esteemed industry players. The Awards celebrate the best hospitality experiences, recognising the world's most exceptional hotels, spas and restaurants.

The Hotel was recently awarded Africa's leading hotel, Rwanda's leading conference hotel and Rwanda's leading hotel by the World Travel Awards 2018. It was also recognised as best architectural design and best hotel development at the Africa property investment awards, 2018.