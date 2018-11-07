6 November 2018

Rwanda to Host 2019 FIVB Beach Volleyball World Tour

By Damas Sikubwabo

Rwanda has been confirmed as hosts of the 2019 FIVB Beach Volleyball World Tour, both in men and women categories.

The four-day event will run from August 21-24 on the shores of Lake Kivu in Rubavu District.

The annual FIVB Beach Volleyball World Tour is a global elite professional beach volleyball circuit organised by the Fédération Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB) for the immediate past beach volleyball season. It starts late August after the end of the season.

Speaking to Times Sport on Tuesday, the Secretary General of Rwanda Volleyball Federation (FRVB), Adalbert Mfashimana, said that Rwanda was confirmed as the host of the global event last week after signing an agreement for the hosting rights with FIVB.

"This is the first time that the competition will be coming to Rwanda - and in the region -, it is a great achievement. It is an event that will convene the world's best beach volleyball players, we will have to start preparations very early and no doubt it will be a big success."

It will be the first time for Rwanda to take part in the world-class competition since its inception in 1989.

Asked which players will represent the country in the tournament, Mfashimana revealed that they will be determined in February next year.

