Uganda: Nyanzi Fails to Raise Legal Fees, Appeals for Help

Photo: allafrica.com

Ugandan MP Bobi Wine and Activist Stella Nyanzi.

Embattled Makerere Institute for Social Research (MISR) research fellow, Dr Stella Nyanzi is unable to raise her legal fees and is now appealing for financial help from the public.

Nyanzi was arrested on November 2 on charges related to abusing President Yoweri Museveni and his late mother Esteri Kokundeka. Nyanzi has not been formally presented in court yet. Ahead of the expected court process, Nyanzi's family members and friends are now appealing for financial assistance to 'help take Nyanzi through this misfortune'.

They claim that since being suspended by the university in March 2017 for attacking the First Lady also Education and Sports minister Janet Museveni, Nyanzi hasn't received any salary since.

"Dr. Stella Nyanzi needs your help to pay her legal fees. 0771-824-117 is her personal number. 0757-200-204 is her lawyer Isaac Ssemakadde's number. Both numbers are registered on mobile money. If you can, send with the reason 'Legal Fees'. Thank you." Marvin Saasi, a close confidant of Nyanzi, posted on his Facebook timeline.

Saasi, who was part of Nyanzi's legal team told The Observer that the embattled researcher has never received any money from Makerere since her first suspension contrary to the terms of the suspension where she was bound to receive half pay.

"It is hard to believe such, I know. But that is the truth and that is why she can't afford legal fees" Saasi said.

Saasi also disclosed that the university has also since disregarded a directive by the staff appeals tribunal to pay Nyanzi all her outstanding salary arrears within 10 working days. On October 2, the staff appeals tribunal directed the university to immediately reinstate Nyanzi back in her position and also pay all her arrears.

When contacted, Makerere University public relations officer Ritah Namisango told The Observer that she could not authoritatively comment on a matter that is still being decided on.

Namisango said that when the university tribunal and the appointments board concludes Nyanzi's matters, they will send out official communication to her and all the concerned parties in the matter.