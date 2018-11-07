Malawi TV Personality Shines At World Youth Forum in Egypt

Former Radio 2 FM Dj now MBC TV Anchor and Producer Dickie Shumba propularly known as the Diktator has emphasized the need to streighthen links between Africa and the Arab world for the benefit of youths in the two regions.

Addressing World Youth Forum at Sharm El sheik in Egypt on Sunday, Shumba said training the young generation and building their capacity for leadership is a vital task that should be carried out by the current leaders of the world.

"My country Malawi has adopted the African agenda 2063 and things are improving, but I believe more can be done.

"When I look at the young people in Africa, the future is bright and that's why, they should be empowered as decision makers and future leaders," he highlighted.

Shumba futher appealed leaders to listen to the youths and take affirmative actions.

"There are so many challenges that are limiting the youth in Africa and the Arab world, to achieve their desired goals. These include economic hardships, unemployment and conflicts. In a world where there is no peace and security, it is hard for any human being, to develop.

"Today, I am glad to say that my country Malawi, has contributed towards the sustainability of peace in the world, by sending peace keeping personnel to serve in missions, particularly in Africa and other parts of the world," Shumba explained.

The World Youth Forum is a platform built by promising youth which engages 5,000 youth from around the globe in an enriching set up allowing them to exchange views and recommend initiatives to decision makers and influential figures.

This year's forum was attended by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-sisi, Chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki, Secretary General of the Arab league, Inkosi Ya Makaosi Gomani and different African cabinet ministers among others.