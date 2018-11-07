Kenya: KHU Summons Umpires Over Controversial Police Win

Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) have now convened a meeting for umpires and technical officials on November 17 to address concerns of poor officiating and protests in the ongoing hockey leagues.

The meeting that will take place the City Park, will also coincide with hockey teams' chairman and team managers meeting at the same place the same day.

At the same time, KHU has launched investigations into the controversial Kenya Police and Wazalendo match last Saturday where Wazalendo allowed Police score unchallenged protesting biased officiating.

Police won 16-2 with Amos Barkibir scoring all Police goals.

The Union's deputy match secretary Moses Majiwa said that by all standards, the results and happenings from match between Police and Wazalendo weren't normal.

"We have had complaints not only from that match but several others weeks ago," said Majiwa. "We want to interrogate and understand what has been happening."

Majiwa said the results from Kenya Police and Wazalendo will be put on hold until the executive comes with a decision following the two meetings on November 17.

"We came with drastic changes to the leagues this season with a view of improving competition and quality. We want to know whether we are heading the right direct or we are where we want to be," said Majiwa.

Majiwa warned that they will not tolerate cases of match fixing and biased officiating especially at this crucial time when the leagues are about to end with both the title and relegation races yet to be decided.

"Every match counts now, which demands for transparency and accountability from the umpires. We also want clubs to uphold the highest standards of discipline," said Majiwa.

With the development, Kenya Police remain in second place in the league with 48 points with five matches to go as Butali Sugar upheld their league's lead with 51 points and three matches to go.

It's Butali's new signing Dutchman Merteen Fonteyn, who scored one goal and made one assist as they silenced United States International University 2-0 at City Park on Sunday.

It's in the third quarter that Butali Sugar managed to break USIU's defence when Zack Aura floated the ball from the left before Fonteyn drew first blood in the 43rd minute.

Then in the last quarter, Aura played Fonteyn through before finding Vincent Odhiambo to sweep in the second goal with seconds to go.